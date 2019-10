SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of art that was damaged last year at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls is now being revitalized.

Crews have been repairing the buffalo wall for the past few weeks. The Parks Department says parts of the wall failed last year.

Now workers are putting in a new concrete wall, but will reuse the same stones to recreate the buffalo design.

Park officials hope to have construction done either by this fall or early next spring.