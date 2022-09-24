RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City will host a presentation on planned infrastructure repairs to the City’s downtown parking garage on September 30.

The City’s Community Development Department and Public Works Department are hosting the meeting, which will be held at 9:00 a.m. MT. The meeting is open to the public.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Rapid City Council was briefed earlier in September on the maintenance and repairs that the garage will need. At the next meeting, representatives from Albertson Engineering will provide details on the structure’s current condition and proposed repairs.

Portions of the parking structure will be closed during some phases of the project, and discussion will be held on parking options for the public and those with leased spaces in the structure.

A complete closure will be required for approximately eight-weeks to complete some of the bigger renovation projects.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-November.