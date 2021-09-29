Repairs needed at Nora Store; GoFundMe page launched

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A former general store dating back to the early 1900s is known today as a Christmas attraction in southeastern KELOLAND.

The Nora Store in Union County has been home to many memories over the decades. Mike Pedersen fell in love with this old building decades ago.

It’s still close to his heart today.

“All these years I’ve had this thing to try to keep Nora on the map and preserve the structure because it is a real part of rural America history,” Nora Store owner Mike Pedersen said.

One of the highlights at the Nora Store is Nora Christmas where people can come and sing Christmas carols. While donations are accepted, Pedersen has never asked anyone to pay.

“I just trust the lord to meet the needs, and I had a donation box. It’s been appreciated all them years and them donations, but the donations haven’t kept up with the need,” Pedersen said.

The list of needed repairs includes, a new support beam for the porch roof, siding on the facade, electrical system upgrades, and more.

Pedersen’s friend Barry Lawrensen noticed the store needed some repairs when he visited him this summer.

“I thought, well, I’m a tech guy. I’ve never done a GoFundMe before, but I thought let’s do a GoFundMe to help bring in to help bring in some more people to help support and keep the Nora Store strong,” Mike’s friend Barry Lawrensen said.

And that means more memories will be made here for years to come.

“‘Til I go to my grave I will smile when I see all the other smiles that have been brought forth and produced and shared at Nora,” Pedersen said.

For a closer look at how the donations would be spent and to donate, click here.

As for Nora Christmas, Pedersen says he’s already taking reservations for private groups during the upcoming holiday season.