Rep. Johnson votes in support of USMCA trade deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It could be big news for farmers. The United States Mexico Canada trade deal has finally passed its biggest hurdle — the House of Representatives.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson voted in support of the agreement. He describes the deal as, “The shot in the arm the country needs as we head into 2020.” He says, while NAFTA was a good deal, the USMCA is much better.

“It would increase our nation’s agricultural exports by $2 billion a year. It would grow our economy by $68 billion. And it’s going to add 76,000 new jobs,” Johnson said.

The trade deal now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass and President Trump says he is ready to sign it.