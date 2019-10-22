Rep. Johnson, Rep. Armstrong make bet ahead of NDSU/SDSU football game

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson and North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong are getting in on the GameDay spirit in Washington D.C.

“What we decided is the losing congressman will have to keep the winning congressman’s football helmet on their desk for a week,” Armstrong said.

“And really we want to make sure there is a public shaming component to this so the losing congressman will have to wear the opposing team’s helmet, for a little while just for a social video too,” Johnson said.

We are sending a news crew to Brookings Tuesday to get a sneak peek at what’s happening behind the scenes.