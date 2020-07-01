Rep. Johnson comments on Mount Rushmore fireworks on CNN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night about the upcoming fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

Cuomo asked Johnson why masks are not being required at the event.

“I think the people at Mount Rushmore should wear a mask, but we have had this argument time and time again, there have been people who feel like government is the only entity that has all of the answers and then there are people who feel like we need to collectively step up as communities as societies and families to make good decisions. I think we’re going to get better compliance long term Chris if we work together to get this done rather than have some sort of edict from Washington D.C,” Johnson said on CNN.

Johnson also said masks will be given out if people want to wear them and there will be health screenings at the event.