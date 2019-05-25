Rep. Dusty Johnson surprises Roosevelt HS graduate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- One KELOLAND high school graduate had a big-name visitor at his graduation party Saturday.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson stopped by Discovery Elementary Park to meet Addison Miller.

Miller is graduating from Roosevelt High School tomorrow and had his graduation party this afternoon.

He wrote a letter to Johnson saying he liked his policies and invited the congressman to his graduation party.

Johsnon says he was impressed by Miller's letter and decided to pay him a visit.

"It's always fun to see young people who care about our government. Addison wrote just the nicest letter to me, letting me know that he cared about our government and that he knew I was working hard in Washington D.C. You need to invest time in those kinds of students because they are going to be our future," Johnson said.



Johnson hopes more students learn to care about the government like Miller.

