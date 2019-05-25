Local News

Rep. Dusty Johnson surprises Roosevelt HS graduate

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- One KELOLAND high school graduate had a big-name visitor at his graduation party Saturday. 

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson stopped by Discovery Elementary Park to meet Addison Miller. 

Miller is graduating from Roosevelt High School tomorrow and had his graduation party this afternoon. 

He wrote a letter to Johnson saying he liked his policies and invited the congressman to his graduation party. 

Johsnon says he was impressed by Miller's letter and decided to pay him a visit. 

"It's always fun to see young people who care about our government. Addison wrote just the nicest letter to me, letting me know that he cared about our government and that he knew I was working hard in Washington D.C. You need to invest time in those kinds of students because they are going to be our future," Johnson said.

Johnson hopes more students learn to care about the government like Miller. 

Coming up on KELOLAND News at 10, we talk with Miller about what this visit meant to him. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates