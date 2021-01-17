Rep. Dusty Johnson shares thoughts on the nation’s heightened tensions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, and tensions are high around the nation following violence at the U.S. Capitol 11 days ago.

Washington, D.C. is preparing for an event that happens every time a new president is elected: the transfer of power.

However, this time, it’s going to look different, both because of COVID-19 and possible security threats. Representative Dusty Johnson says each member of Congress is allowed to bring only one guest to the inauguration and there will be little to no general population. Because of the heightened tension in the country following the violence on January 6th, many security precautions have been put in place such as ten-foot-tall fences and thousands of National Guard members. Nationally, emotions are high.

“I think all of us need to do what we can to bring down this anger and this outrage. There are lots of folks out there who benefit from our outrage. There are political candidates that use it for their own political benefit. There are aggressive websites that use it because that’s what can generate the clicks. That is what gets the engagement. I think we all need to do what we can to get our news from reliable news sources and I think we need to try to engage with a diverse set of people who can help remind us that we aren’t always perfect. No political party has a corner on all the knowledge in the world,” Johnson said.