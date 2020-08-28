Rep. Dusty Johnson praises POET for producing hand sanitizer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson is praising the efforts of ethanol-maker POET in addressing a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer.

POET has unveiled a new line of sanitizer that’s in a gel form. The environmentally-friendly sanitizer is made at POET’s plant in Scotland, and packaged in Sioux Falls.

“If you want to look at flexible, innovative and nimble, this is the company to look at. When our country really needed hand sanitizer, POET figured out how to make it work,” Johnson said.

POET’s new sanitizer is available at Ace Hardware and online through Amazon.