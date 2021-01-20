Rep. Dusty Johnson attends Biden inauguration with teenage son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today Americans watched as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. Representative Dusty Johnson was in attendance at the ceremony in Washington, D.C. and took his oldest son Max with him.

Not many teenagers in the United States get to witness, in person, the inauguration of a president. Especially this year.

“You know, normally, 200 thousand Americans get tickets to the inaugural. Because of COVID-19, 90 percent, you know, 99 percent, of those tickets didn’t go out, it was fewer than two thousand. So there weren’t many teenagers roaming around, but it was good to have Max there. Mostly to keep an eye on his dad, keep me in line,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Representative Dusty Johnson’s 15-year-old son, Max, was there among the nation’s leaders as his dad’s plus one.

“I was really honored to be able to go, I thought everything was super cool and I was happy I was able to come along with my dad,” Max Johnson said.

Johnson wasn’t the only person to bring a member of a younger generation along to the inauguration. Governor Kristi Noem attended with her daughter, Kassidy.

“In South Dakota, we try to do so many things, the politicians try to do so many things with our families, because we’re gone a lot. So if you don’t take the opportunity to travel with a daughter like Kassidy or a son like Max, you’re not going to see them as often,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Though Johnson and Biden may not always see eye-to-eye during the next four years, the Representative enjoyed taking his son along to witness American History.

“President Biden talked about unity today and we need some of that in America. There will be lots of areas that the President and I disagree on, but it seems like we should at least start with the basics. An acknowledgement that America’s the greatest country in the world, that we’ve done so many good things, but we’ve got a few miles to go as well. And today is really a celebration of that. An opportunity to take one of my sons to see a special day in history, that was exciting,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.