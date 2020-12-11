Reopening of State Theatre expected to boost foot traffic downtown

The State Theatre is in the spotlight. The movie house opened in 1926 in downtown Sioux Falls, but it closed in the early 90s.

It reopens Friday, December 12th to begin showing films on a regular basis. Business owner Tami Brown doesn’t have to look far to see the bright marquee lights.

The Spice & Tea Exchange in downtown Sioux Falls is just a few businesses away from the State Theatre.

“Even when we picked out this site to open our store we knew that at some point that State Theatre was going to kind of complete this block,” The Spice & Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls Owner Tami Brown said.

Brown is excited to see these doors open to movie lovers once again.

“For so long they had to have the windows covered and all the activity was going on behind those covered windows and the doors that were closed and now just the other day I was walking by and they had someone sitting and talking to people in that ticket booth selling tickets and it almost felt like a sigh of relief ‘It’s done. It’s here,'” Brown said.

Downtown Sioux Falls is expecting the reopening of the State Theatre to bring extra foot traffic to the area.

“Not only on the streets of Phillips Avenue, but across downtown. And seeing the positive news, especially something everyone wants to be excited about right now after the very tough year, this will be a great way to bring people together, but also do it in a safe way,” Downtown Sioux Falls Community Outreach Director Sadie Swier said.

“We really feel like any new business or new entity downtown is a great neighbor for us, but because it’s on our our block, and there’s movies and popcorn, so that’s awesome, we’re hoping that we’re going to see people walking down the street before or after the show,” Brown said.

That could light the way for more visitors to Brown’s shop and many others.

The first movie to play will be White Christmas Friday at 7:00 PM.

The show is sold out, but seating is limited for social distancing.

Click here to see other movie listings and buy tickets.