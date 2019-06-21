Renovations underway at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Big changes are underway at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Construction crews are upgrading the Sioux Falls homeless shelter after five years of wear-and-tear. The improvement include new flooring in the lobby and hallways, showers and faucets in the restrooms, LED lighting and outdoor security cameras. Guests staying at the Bishop Dudley House say they’re looking forward to the improvements.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House will be a hard-hat area for much of the summer.

“They’re really stepping it up. They’re working really hard to getting everything done,” Bishop Dudly Hospitality House guest Aaron Heathman said.

Crews are installing new scuff-proof coverings on the walls as part of a quarter-million dollars in renovations to the building.

“We average anywhere from 1,500 To 1,600 unique men and women who come through our facility at any given year so you can imagine with those kind of numbers that we’re seeing it’s really a lot of use in the facility 24-hours a day,” Bishop Dudly Hospitality House Executive Director Chad Campbell said.

Aaron Heathman has been staying at the Bishop Dudley House for the past four months. He’s glad the rest rooms will be getting new faucets installed.

“All of them worked, now only two of them work, so you got so many people using them every day, eventually things are going to break-down,” Heathman said.

The overnight rooms for both the men and women will be getting new ventilation systems to improve the air flow while they sleep at night.

“It gets tough sleeping in there sometimes because it gets a little stuffy. You get so many people in there, it gets hard to sleep. Yeah, it’s something else,” Heathman said.

Rest assured, guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House will have a much more comfortable stay once the upgrades are complete.

“Just from being here to watching it change, that will be pretty nice,” Heathman said.

All the renovations are scheduled to be completed by August first.

