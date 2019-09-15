Renner responds to the town’s quick flooding

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) – In just one afternoon, residents in Renner watched as the flood waters from the Big Sioux River flowed into town.

“I guess talking to some of the older residents, this is more comparable to the 1969 flood than anything we’ve had in the last twenty years,” Mike Schmitz with Renner Fire and Rescue said.

Now in 2019, the water rose quickly, he says.

“We were watching the water levels, we knew it was coming, but when it got here it rose really quick,” Schmitz said.

Within two hours, the water was over a foot deep and covering the main road of the town. Businesses and houses along the road were asked to evacuate.

The town’s fire department and Sioux Falls emergency teams have undertaken two boat rescues since the water started rising in Renner.

Officials are urging those in flooded areas to be safe, and if they need help evacuating, to contact the fire and rescue teams.

“The water came up so quick and it was kind of unexpected. Literally unforecasted for lack of a better term. So this is kind of a surprise for all of us, especially with Renner. They’ve never seen it that high and it’s going to continue,” Jason Gearman, the Minnehaha County Emergency Manager said.

For now, the hope is that the weather cooperates so the water levels can go down.

Officials continue to urge people in flooded areas to stay out of standing water and to not drive through flooded areas.