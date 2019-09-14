Renner faces major flooding challenges

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Renner, South Dakota is one of the many areas in the state which has felt the effects of flooding in recent days.

Water from the Big Sioux River has made its way to town, impacting residents. The water flooded the main road in the town and prompted evacuations of the houses and businesses in the area. Right now the only way through the flooded area is by tractor.

“Yesterday about 3:02 in the afternoon, water started running through town across the road. Within two hours it was over a foot deep right here in front of the fire station. So it came up faster than normal,” Mike Schmitz with Renner Fire and Rescue said.

Schmitz wants to remind people to not drive through standing water, because you can’t be sure about what’s under the water.

