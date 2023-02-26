SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana University men’s hockey team will be starting its inaugural 2023-24 season at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

In a news release, Augustana announced the Midco Arena will host the Vikings’ first game in mid-January 2024. Augustana’s first home weekend series set for Oct. 14-15 and will take place at the PREMIER Center along with three other home games.

That announcement came as Augustana shared renderings of what the inside of Midco Arena, a 154,000 square-foot arena being built on campus with a capacity for just over 3,000 fans. You can view the renderings below.

Photo from Augustana University.

Photo from Augustana University.

“We are blessed in Sioux Falls to have a facility like the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center that offers us the opportunity to get off to a great start in our inaugural season,” Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said in the release.

“We appreciate the collaboration we have had with the staff at the PREMIER Center,” Morton said. “At the same time, Coach Raboin and I have been strategic about our non conference schedule, putting as many games as possible later in the year so we can play a majority of our home games in Midco Arena.”

Augustana’s full schedule is expected to be announced this summer.

Also inside Midco Arena will be 12 suites, the GreatLIFE Strength & Conditioning Center, amenities for the hockey program and a locker room and lounge area for the Augustana women’s soccer team.

Augustana will be South Dakota’s first Division I hockey program and will compete in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin told KELOLAND News in December 2022 he’s focused on finding 26 to 28 players for the first season.

“We have to do it in a unique way, ’cause we’re going to have a large freshman class, but then we have to go into the transfer portal to tier out our scholarships and our classes,” Raboin said.

Augustana also announced hockey season tickets will be tied to its Augustana A-Club membership.