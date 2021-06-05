Renaissance festival offering medieval themed fun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With food, fighting and feathered hats, the Siouxland Renaissance Festival is happening over the weekend.
The festival is offering period-themed vendors, food and performances at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
“It’s a beautiful day, and who doesn’t want to run around in beautiful outfits or pirate outfits or knight outfits. It’s a wonderful time just to dress up and be something different,” Lady Magerite said.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!