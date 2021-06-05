Renaissance festival offering medieval themed fun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With food, fighting and feathered hats, the Siouxland Renaissance Festival is happening over the weekend.

The festival is offering period-themed vendors, food and performances at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“It’s a beautiful day, and who doesn’t want to run around in beautiful outfits or pirate outfits or knight outfits. It’s a wonderful time just to dress up and be something different,” Lady Magerite said.