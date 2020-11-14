Remsen-St. Mary’s hits century mark in wild win over Montezuma

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — The South Dakota high school football championships continue Friday night in Vermillion, but it’s a semifinal game from Iowa that’s drawing national attention.

You could say Remsen-St. Mary’s and Montezuma put up video game-like numbers Thursday, but that would be an insult to the final stats from the eight-player semifinal game.

“I knew coming into the game they had such a high-powered offense, and I knew our offense would have success too, so I knew it would be a high-scoring game, but that was just insane. I didn’t expect it to go that high,” Remsen St. Mary’s quarterback Blaine Harpenau said.

The Hawks and Braves combined to score a state record 202 points, with Remsen-St. Mary’s advancing to the finals with a 108-94 victory.

“This was just one of those situations, once you got into the third quarter, you’re like, ‘oh, this is a lot of scoring’. That third quarter took forever too, so I kind of knew right around that third quarter, once we got up to 66-66 this is going to be something that’s really odd,” Hawks head coach Tim Osterman said.

The teams combined for nearly 1,500 yards of total offense, posting the top two individual totals in eight-player history. Hawks quarterback Blaine Harpenau rushed for 354 yards and four touchdowns, and threw for another four scores.

“I didn’t even know we were above 60 until my friend Levi is like, ‘look at the scoreboard, it can’t even read it’, and I was like oh, nice,” Remsen St. Mary’s defensive end Xavier Galles said.

Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess accounted for 13 touchdowns, including four rushing and nine passing, along with 689 yards, in the loss.

It was a record-setting day for Remsen-St. Mary’s, but the Hawks still stand one win shy of the championship.

It’s the first time in state history that a football team has eclipsed 90 points and lost.

Remsen-St. Mary’s will play Fremont Mills in the eight-player finals next Thursday at 10 a.m.