SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls worker was injured last week when he was hit by a car while clearing snow off a sidewalk.

This tractor is a twisted mess after someone slid into it last Thursday in the snow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The worker was lucky.

“He’s been out of work since Thursday with a mild concussion, we’re thankful nothing worse happened to him, machines can be replaced,” Dan Pyle owner of Arctic Winter Management said.

Pyle is asking people to drive carefully in a winter storm, especially if you see someone removing snow.

“Pay attention because this equipment is not going 35 mph down the road,” Pyle said.

One of his employees says he knows the job comes with risks and this week’s forecast for snow and cold is going to be challenging.

“You get tired quick, you get exhausted being out there for so long in the cold,” Cade Fredrickson said.

He says the key is to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Days like today make him wish he was somewhere else, like the tropics.

“Yeah sometimes, sometimes definitely,” Fredrickson said.

When they’re not pushing snow like today…..

“It’s just nice when we get a week break,” Fredrickson said.

…they’re resting, recharging and making repairs.

“Things break so much easier, so it’s really keeping a close eye on not only our employees making sure everybody has cold weather gear, get inside and warms up it’s hard on a body, but it’s also hard on metal, metal becomes more brittle, things just break a little easier,” Pyle said.

And sometimes, like this tractor, they’re not repairable.