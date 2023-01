SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants.

Snow should be removed from three feet in each direction around the hydrant.

A snowstorm from Monday night through Tuesday dumped at least 12 inches of snow in Sioux Falls and as much as 26 inches in other areas of southeastern KELOLAND.

The city of Sioux Falls is still in a snow alert. That will require vehicles to be removed from the street while streets are plowed.