Remodeling of 8th Street Bridge is underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The reconstruction project of the historic 8th Street Bridge in Downtown Sioux Falls is underway.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors, the timing of remodeling the bridge couldn’t be better.

The sounds of generators and construction work have shattered the calm and quietness in downtown Sioux Falls during this pandemic.

Crews are renovating the historic 8th Street Bridge, that’s over 100 years old and on the South Dakota Historical Registry. The bridge was beginning to show its age.



“We are removing the deteriorated concrete from the bridge overall the bridge is structurally sound, but we are removing the superficial deteriorated concrete and replacing that with new concrete,” project engineer Dena Knutson said.



The goal is to keep it looking like a 100-year-old bridge with some added touches.



“It’ll have the same look as it did before, the accent that we will add will be newer lighting along the bridge, it’ll have led lights to cast some shadows down and accent that railing and we’ll add some up lighting to the arches underneath,” Knutson said.



At first, the city was nervous about the reconstruction; mainly because of the threat of spring flooding.



“We spent all winter on pins and needles worrying about this spring and what was going to happen with the weather,” city engineer Chad Huwe said.



That doesn’t appear like it’s going to delay the project anymore. Plus, with a lot of businesses closed right now, they no longer have to worry about them.

“We were really concerned with noise and how it was going to disrupt the businesses, that’s probably the one thing that’s really helped us, so far,” Huwe said.

The reconstruction is expected to cost $7 million, which the city says is cheaper than building a new one. The bridge is scheduled to be back open to traffic this fall.