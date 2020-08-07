Reminders when sharing the road with cyclists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With nice weather across KELOLAND, a lot of people are spending time outside, whether it be walking, running, or bicycling. As a driver, you might find yourself sharing the road with cyclists.

Cycling can be a way to get some exercise outdoors or even serve as another way to get to your destination.

It’s something people like Maren Ernst and Tuesday Vander Weide enjoy doing.

“I love biking to work, just to put me in a good mood, I love biking as a hobby and a sport,” cyclist, cycling advocate, Tuesday Vander Weide said.

“I did some commuting to and from work on bike and so obviously wearing a helmet and having all the lights and everything I started riding more in the street,” cyclist, Maren Ernst said.

While riding on the street they know it’s important to take the proper steps to make sure they are visible to drivers and share the road properly.

However recently, Vander Weide has found herself in unsafe situations while riding her bike.

“Both times on residential roads that are speed limits of 30 mph or 25 mph, both times I’ve had helmets and lights and been following proper cycling guidelines, rules and regulations, using hand signals, stopping at stop signs and stop lights, and still have had very irate drivers harass or get very close to me to where they are putting their own lives in danger,” Vander Weide said.

According to the City of Sioux Falls website, bicyclists have the same responsibilities when riding in the street as vehicles do, and must ride with the flow of traffic and obey all traffic laws.

“I feel like as a citizen of Sioux Falls and a taxpayer, I have every much of right to use the road as anybody else, and that’s driving, cycling, running, whatever kind of activity,” Ernst said.

That’s why these two are asking anyone who is using the roadway, whether you have two wheels or four, to educate yourself on the rules.

“There’s a lot of different things but educating yourself really is the most important thing,” Vander Weide said.

Also according to the city website, you need to allow three feet between your car and the bicyclist.

For a full list of rules for drivers and bicyclists, click here.