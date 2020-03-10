Reminders to help fight the spread of germs at the gym

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the coronavirus spreading in the United States, many people are taking necessary precautions to stay healthy. Some businesses are reminding their guests of ways to help prevent the spread of germs, including gyms.

From running on the treadmill to lifting weights, the gym is a busy place for people getting a workout.

That means a lot of equipment sharing.

For Sanford Health Wellness Center gym members like Mike Kelly, it’s important to take measures to help fight the spread of germs.

“Aware of the fact that germs and infection is all over the place, so wiping down, always using the towels, cleaning the machines before and after because we are all using it, and you never know, and prevention is the best,” gym member, Mike Kelly said.

Denise McGraw is the operations supervisor. She says along with wiping down machines, she encourages people to use hand sanitizer.

“We have hand sanitizer in all areas of the facility, we’ve got it on this end of the track and the other end, we have it by the station there in the center, so we are encouraging it, at the front door, in the kids area, everywhere you go we’ve got hand sanitizer,” operations supervisor Sanford Health Wellness Center, Denise McGraw said.

McGraw says staff also cleans all surfaces in the locker rooms with disinfectant.

“When our staff is doing this they are wearing protective equipment, so they’ve got the gloves on and that type of thing,” McGraw said.

A few simple steps for everyone to keep in mind.

“I think I am taking the right measures and I’m pretty confident that in a public place like this and that the staff and all the personnel take care of the place so I am confident that way,” Kelly said.

McGraw says staff are also wiping machines down with disinfectant. She says it’s important to wash your hands frequently and stay home if you are sick.