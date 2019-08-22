Reminders for the road as school starts

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the first week of school for many students across KELOLAND. That means more traffic on the roads.

It’s the first day back for students in the Harrisburg School District. That means many parents and students are getting behind the wheel to get to school.

With the extra traffic on the roads, that means Lincoln County deputy EJ Colshan is hard at work.

“Pretty much every deputy takes their turn when they’re working day shift, the main thing is school patrol definitely during the school season and make sure everyone gets there safely,” Lincoln County Deputy, EJ Colshan said.

Thursday extra deputies and troopers are conducting a school zone saturation, making sure everyone is following the rules of the road.

“People using their seatbelts, people just driving distracted, cell phones, that’s always a big one and then speeding, obviously school zones are 15 miles per hour when school is in session and kids are present, you have to abide by the 15 mile per hour speed limit,” Colshan said.

Colshan says the biggest thing he notices while out patrolling is people running stop signs.

“A lot of people just slow down and slowly roll through it, you have to come to a complete stop because the minute you slowly roll through a stop sign somebody else is going to slowly roll through a stop sign, that’s when collisions happen,” Colshan said.

That’s why Colshan says to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

“There’s traffic in Harrisburg, it’s pretty backed up, you’ve got to leave early, just be prepared, especially with the road construction on Highway 115, it just causes an extra challenge trying to drop your kids off and picking them up, and we get that, but everybody’s in the same boat, you’ve just got to take your time,” Colshan said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff Department Facebook page, during a saturation patrol Wednesday morning in Lincoln County, deputies and troopers made 24 traffic stops and 13 of those were stop sign tickets.