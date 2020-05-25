Reminders for drivers as summer travel starts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As people across the country taking time today to honor those who have died, the Memorial Day holiday is also the unofficial start of summer for many families. While AAA is anticipating record low travel for the weekend, it doesn’t mean the South Dakota Highway Patrol won’t be busy monitoring the roads.

South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper Alfredo Renteria is working the holiday weekend. He says while this weekend did not seem as busy with traffic, he says it’s still important drivers get to their destinations safely.

“We like to remind people to wear seatbelts at all times, and if they are going to consume any alcohol or any alcoholic beverages, please assign a designated driver,” trooper Alfredo Renteria said.

Additionally always wear a seatbelt and don’t text and drive.

“If you see us on the side of the road with our lights on, please move over to the next lane, if for some reason you can’t move over to the next lane because there is another vehicle there, at least slow down 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit on that roadway,” Renteria said.

COVID-19 also has troopers taking extra precautions. He says when they do come into contact with drivers, they are making sure to follow proper health protocols.

“If we bring anybody back to our patrol cars, we wear a face mask and gloves, and we utilize a lot of hygiene, or hand sanitizer, so if we transport somebody to the jail, we still use all the precautions that the jail has and that we have as well,” Renteria said.

The reminders are important for all on the road.

“That way they get to point A to point B in a safe manner,” Renteria said.

With the warmer weather over the summer, you should also be on the lookout for motorcycles and be aware of construction zones and those working in them.