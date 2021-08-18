Reminders for drivers as students head back to school

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Soon all students will be heading back to school across KELOLAND. Which means a lot of neighborhoods will be busy with students and school busses.

It’s a quiet morning outside of Endeavor Elementary School.

But by Thursday, roads will be busy as students and parents in the Harrisburg School District make their way to school.

“Every year we send out flyers to our parents making sure they abide by the speed limit, I always stand out here directing traffic, we try to keep the traffic moving, however we stop traffic to make sure we cross our students, we have cross guards out of 85th street, so we take it very serious on how we watch our traffic,” principal at Endeavor Elementary, Mike Munzke said.

In school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour.

“Be mindful when you’re coming up to crosswalks, make sure you stop and allow kids to pass through safely,” patrol sergeant, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, EJ Colshan said.

With school starting Thursday, Lincoln County will have extra deputies helping out with traffic control.

“We are paying attention to people that are not paying attention, people that are passing school busses when they shouldn’t be, people that are following too closely, rolling through stop signs, distracted driving,” Colshan said.

Principal Mutzke says between his elementary school and the middle school just down the road, there are about 1,200 students and it should be everyone’s priority to make sure each of those students arrives safely.

“We are always concerned about our students and especially with the placement of the sun it can sometimes get in the drivers eyes so we are diligent in making sure the parents understand that,” Munzke said.

“The children’s safety is our number one priority and it’s a shared responsibility between law enforcement, parents, and kids,” Colshan said.

Drivers also need to pay attention to school busses. Colshan says when bus displays red lights, you can’t pass if you’re on a two-lane road. Traffic in both directions need to stop.