HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday is the first day of school for the Harrisburg School District and local law enforcement is out in force.

If you wanted to make it to school on time this morning in Harrisburg, you needed to give yourself plenty of time.

Traffic was backed up at several intersections.

“The first couple days like you said, everybody is getting into a routine, including parents dropping off and kids driving themselves to school, usually about a week or two it will mellow off once people know when they have to leave and what’s the best route for them to take where there’s not so much traffic congestion,” sergeant, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, EJ Colshan said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had extra deputies stationed at different schools in Harrisburg.

Sergeant EJ Colshan is out working this morning.

“Careless driving, a kid roasting his tires off at an intersection, then another rear ending by the high school,” Colshan said. “The margin for error is just very small right now, if you’re speeding, roasting your tires off, or following too closely because there’s so much traffic and there’s kids everywhere so you just have to be careful and pay attention to what you are doing.”

He says drivers should make sure they’re not following too closely and stay off their cell phones.

“If you’re following too closely and looking at your phone, that’s just a recipe for disaster, you’re going to rear end somebody in front of you, or you have to brake quickly and the car behind you rear ends you, so two to three car lengths in between the person that you’re following is a safe following distance,” Colshan said.

He says the main goal is to just keep everyone safe.

Additional reminders for drivers are to make complete stops at stop signs and be mindful of kids using crosswalks.