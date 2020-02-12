Remembering Trenton Hofer

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Just days after a 24-year-old died in a skiing accident at Terry Peak, friends remember Trenton Hofer. They say Trenton was someone who was strong in his faith.

According to Hofer’s obituary, his family is asking that memorials be given to two of Trent’s favorite missions, the Byron Bible Camp of Huron and Equip Campus Ministries in Brookings.

Trent Hofer’s friends say he had strong faith. Every Sunday you could find him here at First Baptist Church.

“He was dedicated to the church and the ministry for sure but what that was for him was a belief and love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Equip Campus Ministries director/college pastor, Luke Perkins said.

You could also find him volunteering his time with Equip Campus Ministries. Something director of the ministry, Luke Perkins said he had been doing for over six years.

“We minister to college students, evangelism and outreach, and discipleship, and Bible studies and things like that,” Perkins said. “He started as a freshman and then joined the leadership team, and evolved as a student leader.”

Adam LaFave became friends with Hofer when he came to SDSU.

“Just a goofy dude that was always out there and establishing and growing relationships and then also flipping a switch of getting into the meaty things of life and even eternal life,” friend, Adam LaFave said. “He hoped in the Gospel and had a really solid anchor of Christ’s forgiveness of sin.”

The friends both agree Hofer made an impact on many people’s lives.

“Trent was friends with everyone and everyone loved Trent, he was funny and enjoyable, he was one of those life of the party kind of guys,” Perkins said. “He just recently at our last leadership meeting had some really deep, wise words to say about the Lord and ministering and caring for people and I was just blown away, very thankful for that memory and how wise he has become, so it’s easy to say he’s a friend, and not just an ex-student, or an alumni of Equip, most certainly a friend.”

“There are a good number of people that are currently involved in ministry and have graduated, that can largely owe their involvement to Trent’s initiating relationship skills,” LaFave said.

The service is Wednesday morning in Huron at 10:30 at Bethesda Church.