Remembering those who served

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day is an opportunity to honor and remember those who served in the military.

The Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its first major event in 15 months today.

Gene Murphy was among those who attended the VA Caregiver Support Summit. Murphy served eleven months in Vietnam. He was shot three times and suffered a spinal cord injury, but survived.

“Got a buddy that lives in Brookings that actually carried me out,” Former DAV National Commander Gene Murphy said.

Murphy is also a former national commander with the Disabled American Veterans and understands the importance of our nation’s next holiday.

“Memorial Day is a day to remember our brothers and sisters that we knew very well and were great citizens. I always say they wrote a blank check to the United States of America, that they would do anything and everything and they would give their life,” Former DAV National Commander Gene Murphy said.

“Memorial Day became Memorial Day in 1971. It was Decoration Day up until then, so this is the 50th anniversary of it actually becoming Memorial Day,” Senior Veterans, Inc. CEO David Bolser said.

David Bolser is the CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. The charity, based in Colorado, and is now selling keepsake coins in four states, including South Dakota.

“We came up with the idea of something they could use, the families could have, as a keepsake that was given by the citizenry, the people of the state,” David Bolser said.

The coin reads “Semper Memento” or “Always Remember”, words to live by for current DAV commander Tim Walsh.

“The minute we forget to remember them or the minute we stop talking about them or we don’t have keepsakes to remind us of them, that’s how they get lost in the past and as long as we keep talking about it and have these events it’s a way to remember all those that have served,” Walsh said.

Click HERE if you’d like to make a donation to the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery Fund.

Click HERE is you’d like to purchase and donate a coin.