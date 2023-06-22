SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –This Saturday marks 20 years since 67 tornadoes swept across KELOLAND. On June 24, 2003, the small town of Manchester was flattened.

This is the EF-4 tornado that hit the small town in Kingsbury County. It produced winds between 165 and 200 miles an hour. Manchester was a tiny town, only about 10 buildings and they were all flattened.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On the night of June 24th 2003, crews from surrounding communities rushed to help. The ambulance took some people to the hospital but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

The tornado tore through the area, even the sign telling you you were in Manchester was ripped from its post. In the following days the clean up would get underway.

“It was terrible I don’t think I’ll ever forget it, but I thank god that we are alive,” said one resident.

“We were pretty much getting the baby’s room all ready and crib set up and that kind of thing, so yeah, it’s kind of a stressful time for us,” said another Manchester resident.

Once a thriving railroad town, the families who lived in Manchester in 2003, would not rebuild. In 2007 the Manchester Monument was placed at the site of the old town hall.

An interesting piece of Manchester history. Artist Harvey Dunn and two of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s sisters once called the small town home.