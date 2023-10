RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people turned out for Monday morning’s Remembering the Children Memorial Walk in Rapid City.

The event honors the memories of the children who attended and died at the Sioux San Boarding School.

Names were read of those who died before people marched to the site of a future memorial.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun read a proclamation honoring the children and the importance of recalling this tragic period of the City’s history.