GETTYSBURG, SD (KELO) — A real estate listing posted on social media is drawing global attention to a small town in central South Dakota. The owner is offering to sell a vacant former Air Force base north of Gettsyburg, if the price is right, which it’s currently listed at $4.5 million. We have your first look inside the former base, which years ago, had close ties to the community that was sometimes strained in matters of romance.

Long-abandoned buildings form curious outcroppings on this hillside surrounded by cornfields north of Gettysburg, South Dakota. This is what remains of a radar installation operated by the U.S. Air Force for a dozen years during the height of the Cold War.

“This is the housing project south of the base,” Bob Potts of Gettysburg said.

Bob Potts helped install the plumbing and heating for the two-story barracks back in the 1960s. A building that still stands today.

“And previously to that, when the base was originally open, the guy that I worked for had the garbage run for there. And I think twice a week, we made a route and picked up garbage and took it to the local landfill,” Potts said.

People in Gettysburg fondly remember the days when the airmen would spend their money in town. And some of that money flowed back to the base.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this, but they had 50-cent drinks out there, so we used that a lot,” (laughs) Don Hericks of Gettysburg said.

“The base didn’t last very long, but it was a tremendous value to the community while it lasted. The town was pretty exciting back in those days, there were dances every Saturday night,” Mike Bohnenkamp of Gettysburg said.

But getting dates to those Saturday night dances could be a challenge for the civilians in town.

“There was probably 50 young, good-looking Air Force base guys there, so that left us local boys out as far as dating the local girls,” Potts said.

Attached to the mess hall is this gymnasium with a hardwood floor, you can still see the backboard up there. And after the base closed, locals would come out here and play volleyball.

“That was a pretty good time, it was about half a basketball court. There’d be five or six couples go up there and we’d play volleyball half the night,” Hericks said.

But fond memories are also shrouded in uncertainty over the future of the former air base. A once-thriving radar station reduced to a collection of clutter and concrete, possibly condemned to wither away in the prairie winds.

The current owner of the property says the buildings are still sturdy and could be re-purposed for other uses and bring another economic boon to the community.