Remembering the 120 Native Americans who died at the Hiawatha Indian Insane Asylum

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – It was a somber day at the Hiawatha Golf Course in Canton today as people gathered to honor and remember the lives of over 100 Native Americans buried there.

In between the fourth and fifth fairways of the golf course is a small, fenced in cemetery.

Buried in the unmarked graves are Native Americans who died at the Hiawatha Indian Insane Asylum, which used to sit on this land.

“This honoring entails our history,” Jeshua Estes, a teacher of Lakota language, history and culture, said. “A history that’s not in history books. We try to honor our relatives who were sent here many years ago for believing in their ways. We try to come up here to honor their memory.”

