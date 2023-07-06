SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As families across KELOLAND were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this week, another has been grieving the death of a daughter and sister. 13-year-old Emmy Gorman, who would have been an eighth grader at Harrisburg’s North Middle School, died Monday in an accident while she was tubing on Lake Madison. Emmy’s parents want everyone to remember their daughter, not how she died, but rather, how she lived.

Lake Madison was a favorite summertime getaway for Emmy Gorman.

“She loved Lake Madison, she absolutely loved it. She always asked us if she could bring a friend,” Stacy Gorman said.

Emmy’s love of the water makes it all the more difficult for the Gormans to come to terms with how she died.

“Just a beautiful girl and it’s hard. Not to be able to see her again,” Eric Gorman said.

Emmy had a love of school and sports. Her latest passion was volleyball.

“She really was taking that one to heart and was trying very hard to get on the nationals team for next year. So she was constantly in training and anytime she was not in training she would set up the net in the backyard and she’d hit the ball around back there,” Eric Gorman said.

Emmy was also the family’s go-to person when it came to technology.

“She was always just ahead of the game with kind of figuring out if a place had an app so that we could go to her favorite restaurants,” Stacy Gorman said.

Emmy also leaves behind two sisters who also struggle with the loss.

“We’re just all trying to comfort each other and be there for each other as much as we can be,” Stacy Gorman said.

The Gormans also credit support from the community for helping them deal with their grief. And as they wait to learn more details about the accident that killed their daughter, they’re holding tight to the memories of a girl who touched so many lives.

“We will cherish our memories of Emmy forever. She was so special. Love her so much,” Stacy Gorman said.

Emmy’s visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Central Church in Sioux Falls. Her funeral will be Wednesday morning at 10 at Central Church. There’s also a GoFundMe set up for the family.