Remembering Tamara LaFramboise, family speaks out

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News spoke with the family of Tamara LaFramboise. The 46 year old disappeared last March — her body was later found in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Tuesday, a jury found 45-year-old Stephen Falkenburg guilty of murdering her.

It was LaFramboise’s mother who reported her missing almost a year ago. Now the family is remembering the bright life that was taken too soon.

“She was a very bubbly, intelligent, happy go lucky, friendly, I don’t think there were many people she met that didn’t like her,” Tamara’s mom, Mary Alsace LaFramboise said.

“She volunteered at the humane society on the weekends, she really liked animals and the people that were there, and was really involved in the community,” Tamara’s son, Ronald Sedillo said.

That’s how Tammy LaFramboise’s family is remembering her.

It’s been nearly a year since her death.

The trial for Stephen Falkenburg started last week. On Tuesday the jury found him guilty of 2nd Degree Murder and 1st degree Manslaughter.

“Somewhat of a relief but at the same time it was bittersweet, it didn’t bring my daughter back, it didn’t bring my grandchildren’s mother back, and it left his children without a dad, even though they are adults, there were so many victims in this case, and that’s the sad part,” Mary Alsace LaFramboise said.

And now Mary wishes the man who took her daughter away would give the family some answers.

“I think we could truly move forward, maybe more quickly, if he would tell us where he put her hands, her feet, and her head, so she can rest, she is not at peace, we had a memorial service, but in our way, you’re not at peace unless your whole body is there,” Mary Alsace LaFramboise said.

While Tammy may be gone, her mother is thankful for all the work from investigators and those involved in the trial.

“I appreciate the work that the prosecutors did, the Yankton County Sheriff, and all the investigators, and all the people from Michigan, I appreciate it, and the jury, they did an outstanding job,” Mary Alsace LaFramboise said.

A judge will sentence Falkenburg for LaFramboise’s murder in March. The crime has a mandatory sentence of life in prison.