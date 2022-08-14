ROSEBUD INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — When someone is killed, a family seeks answers. But those answers don’t necessarily come quickly or at all. Nadine Haukaas doesn’t want her sister forgotten.

“We found her body inside the spillway covered up with tires and whatnot, so they got her out of there but I just wanted to shed some light on her name,” Haukaas said.

Tahnie Rose Haukaas was just 15 years old when she died.

“She was a very good person, she was real young,” Haukaas said. “She didn’t really get to develop her personality or become a woman.”

She says someone killed Tahnie, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, 22 years ago and left her body at Antelope spillway in Mission, South Dakota.

“Put in a spillway and covered up with tires and trash,” Haukaas said. “Just put down there like she was trash.”

Haukaas says Tahnie’s death was brutal and was never solved.

Carmen White Horse wants to make sure her granddaughter Reganne Chekpa isn’t forgotten. Chekpa was shot and killed in 2020 in St. Francis, S.D. Authorities say a man named Tanyan Wakita Iron shot and killed her after she refused to play Russian roulette; he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. While the cases are different, both women agree that more needs to be done to prevent violence against women on the reservation.

“Women are able to keep our tribe going; they bring life,” White Horse said. “And it should be that way, the way they should be respected, not treated like trash, not thrown out in a middle of a crick, not just left to die somewhere.”

KELOLAND News spoke to the FBI and asked for information on Haukaas’ case, and as of Sunday night at 4:45 we have not yet received a response.