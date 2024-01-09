SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we first told you yesterday, 13-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon lost his battle to cancer.

His parents informed us he passed away peacefully Monday morning surrounded by family.

KELOLAND News has been following his end-of-life journey for the past two months and for every time Spencer made us cry, there were an equal number of times he made us smile.

“My cancer started back in August of 2020,” Spencer said.

When Spencer Thorsland invited us to document his end-of-life journey, little did we know the impact he would have on so many people; demonstrating strength and courage.

From hockey players….

“Hey Spencer how are you?” Micah Berger said.

…..to Hollywood…

“Can I give you a hug,” actress Emily Swallow said.

Each day was another adventure.

“Even though you’re going through something that’s really really challenging, you care so much about other people in your life and you want to make sure your mom is happy and taken care of and that your brothers are okay and you’re so kind to me and you’re such an example to all of us for taking things as they come and you have such faith and such courage,” Swallow said.

On his 13th birthday, the city of Brandon declared January 3rd Spencer Thorsland Day.

Spencer told us early on that he was inspired by the word ‘eventually.’

“The word eventually is what keeps me going,” Spencer said.

Eventually, he told us, this will all be done.

Eventually, there’ll be no more pain.

Spencer and his family knew, eventually, this day would come, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

“I knew what cancer was, but I didn’t know the journey ahead of me,” Spencer said.

If he taught us anything along his journey, he taught us cancer isn’t about dying, it’s about living each day to its fullest.

While his bedroom sits empty now, our hearts are filled with memories of a young boy taken too soon.