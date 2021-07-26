Remembering Sean, Bree and Kali

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the three people who died in a Sioux Falls car crash last week. 22-year-old Sean Morck, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin and 16-year-old Kali Johnson lost their lives last Thursday; Jade Gore was friends with the three victims of the crash.

“The two girls, they were always dancing and joking around, and it was always fun to be dancing with them at car meets especially,” Gore said.

Morck was Carollena Klutman-Fuller’s cousin.

“Sean, he was a really caring person, and he was always there for everybody,” Klutman-Fuller said. “He helped so many people through depression.”

Gore and Klutman-Fuller are now helping organize an event to honor the victims this coming weekend.

“Saturday we’re having a big memorial meet in honor of those three, ’cause they were really big in the car community,” Klutman-Fuller said.

Kali, Breeanne and Sean’s names are on Gore and Klutman-Fuller’s cars.

“So we’re doing a big meet, a memorial meet for them,” Gore said. “We’re trying to get as many people together to show support towards the families and show that they were loved by a lot of people and they definitely impacted a lot of people’s lives.”

Attendees on Saturday can bring their cars, too.

“Oh yeah, for sure, I think all three of them would have enjoyed seeing all the cars for sure,” Gore said.