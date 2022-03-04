SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friends and family of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach are remembering her life this week after authorities found her body in a Lincoln County home Tuesday.

22-year-old Jackson Phillips was arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Court papers say he strangled and assaulted Gerlach sometime between February 20th and March 1st – which was the day authorities found her body.

Thursday night, Gerlach’s family held a vigil in remembrance of her life.

Randi Gerlach

A release of balloons to lift up the spirit of a life gone too soon.

“It’s tragic, too young,” Randi’s friend Emaleigh Ricks said.

“It’s terrible, it’s disgusting,” Randi’s friend Kira Defries said.

“Makes us all sick to our stomachs,” Ricks said.

“I’m just here to demand justice,” Randi’s friend Vinessa Sowell said. “She did not deserve what she got. She was 20 years old. She just didn’t deserve it.”

To Randi Gerlach’s friends, she was easy to talk to and the life of the party.

“I’m going to remember her for how mean but kind she could be,” Sowell said “She was assertive. She demanded what she wanted and she got what she wanted. She was so caring when she wanted to be.”

“She was definitely a person you would go to with your problems,” Defries said.

“And she would always find a way to make you laugh, even if it was unintentional,” Ricks said.

Gerlach’s memory will live on through her family, friends and two-year-old son.

“I want her to be remembered for the fact that she was able to bless this earth with a beautiful baby boy,” Sowell said. “I want her to be remembered for being outgoing and courageous and being able to overcome all the obstacles that were thrown at her. I want her to be remembered in every way possible. Nobody is going to forget Randi Gerlach.”

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral expenses.