SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighty-two years ago today, 24,000 Americans were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. People in KELOLAND are remembering those who died on December 7th, 1941. Today, we talked with veterans at the Military Heritage Alliance about the significance of this day in American history.

Shortly after the attack by Japanese bombers and torpedo planes, President Franklin Roosevelt addressed a shocked nation. He called it a “date which will live in infamy.”

“The United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” said President Roosevelt.

The Japanese were hoping to sink the U.S. Navy’s Aircraft carriers, but the mighty battleships, like the U.S. Arizona, took the brunt of the attack. Luckily for us, the carriers were out to sea.

Wayne Sprecher of Sioux Falls served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga during the Vietnam War. We caught up with him at the Military Heritage Alliance. He says marking the Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is important for every American.

“We want everyone to have the freedoms we have here in the United States and that’s why most of us served is to keep those freedoms here,” said Sprecher.

Roger Hansen served in the army during Vietnam and stopped by the Alliance to have lunch with a few friends.

“It’s very important to remember, because days like that could happen again if we don’t remember it,” said Hansen.

Both Veterans say they served in the military to protect our nation, and remembering the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, like those at Pearl Harbor will always be important.