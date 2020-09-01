Remembering Paul Nelson

A local businessman is being remembered as a pioneer in the South Dakota pheasant hunting industry.

73-year-old Paul Nelson of Gettysburg died in a tornado accident Sunday near Miller while driving his motorcoach.

Dan Griffith says he guided the first group of pheasant hunters at Paul Nelson Farm, a hunting lodge near Gettysburg.

“I’ll never forget this. When we were done Paul had chairs set up in a semi-circle inside one of his large buildings. Paul had everyone sit down, very comfortable, everybody had water, and Paul said, ‘How was the hunt?’ They all talked and raved about it and Paul said, ‘How can we be better?’ That’s Paul Nelson,” Paul Nelson’s Friend Dan Griffith said.

Griffith says Nelson created a “world class” pheasant hunting lodge.

“And he brought people from all over the world to South Dakota,” Griffith said.

Craig Lloyd remembers visiting Paul Nelson Farm for a family business retreat about 20 years ago.

The two families shared a connection through the Prairie Family Business Association.

“He was friendly to everybody, told stories, and it was just fun to be around them,” Lloyd Companies Board Chairman Craig Lloyd said.

“He was just the kind of person you really like being around and was very easy to have respect for,” Griffith said.

According to his obituary, Nelson believed “his prairie” was the most beautiful place in the world.