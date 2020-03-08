Remembering our Captain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend marks 65 years since Captain 11 first signed on the air. Former KELOLAND News anchor Doug Lund worked with Dave Dedrick and reflects upon the Captain’s legacy.

“If it wasn’t for Dave Dedrick, I don’t know what KELOLAND would be like. Not only was he the Captain, of course, and who captivated the hearts and minds of kids and grown-ups, too, on this program. But he also was the weather guy, he was the just, and he’d go out and visit all these people, he’d go out and made himself available, that’s what I think is remembered. But he would be so tickled, he would be so tickled to see how people are remembering him at 65 years later,” Lund said.

