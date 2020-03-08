Remembering our Captain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend marks 65 years since Captain 11 first signed on the air. Former KELOLAND News anchor Doug Lund worked with Dave Dedrick and reflects upon the Captain’s legacy.
“If it wasn’t for Dave Dedrick, I don’t know what KELOLAND would be like. Not only was he the Captain, of course, and who captivated the hearts and minds of kids and grown-ups, too, on this program. But he also was the weather guy, he was the just, and he’d go out and visit all these people, he’d go out and made himself available, that’s what I think is remembered. But he would be so tickled, he would be so tickled to see how people are remembering him at 65 years later,” Lund said.
You can check out a photo gallery of viewer memories of Captain 11, here. You’ll also find a digital documentary on the history-making children’s show.
Throughout Friday and this weekend, we will be sharing memories from crew members, visiting his old set and sharing some newly restored full episodes. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spoke with longtime co-worker Doug Lund about Captain 11. Watch that story Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.
State Historical Society
His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).
Monday through Saturday
9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Sundays & Holidays
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Museum Gallery Admission
Child (17 and under)- Free
Adults- $4.00
Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00
Historical Society Members- Free
Special discounts for AAA members
Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month
LOCATION
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
900 Governors Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
605-773-3458
SculptureWalk Sioux Falls
Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.
LOCATION
KELOLAND Media Group
501 S. Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
