SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor.

“He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise and some big fun up there,” Todd Jacobson said.

Todd Jacobson described his nephew Mason as being a “fun-loving and infectiously positive individual.”

“He loved life,” Todd said. “He loved to be around his family, his cousins. He had tons of friends. He loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt, play golf and of course sports. Football was his life. He just absolutely loved life and loved doing everything that went along with it.”

Mason was part of Harrisburg’s 11AAA high school football championship team last year and was set to play football at Minnesota State University, Mankato this fall. People who knew him called him “Moose.”

“Everybody watched Mason grow. Mason was the tiniest, teeny tiny premature baby when he was born and he grew into one of the largest men I’ve ever known,” Todd said.

Todd and Mason would often go to Minnesota Vikings games together.

“This one restaurant we used to go to, Manny’s Steakhouse in Minneapolis, Mason would order the 48-ounce ribeye,” Todd said.

Carter Schmidt: Did he finish that steak?

Todd Jacobson: Always and then some.

Stephen Rost, or “Uncle Buddha,” says Mason was a great mentor and leader.

“Mason was a gentle giant, too, unless you played football against him or wrestled him outside of Uncle Scott’s pool,” Rost said.

They say there is now a big void in their lives.

“A million tears and just unspeakable grief. We got through it because of family. We aren’t through it yet, but family therapy. It’s very, very difficult. And especially with his family. His immediate mom and dad who just adored him, and along with his sister, Amira, and Cole as a younger brother,” Rost said.

“Missing him. Missing him dearly for sure,” Todd said.

They also say the outpouring of love and support from the community has been incredible.

If you’d like to support the meal drive created for Mason’s family or read his obituary, click the links below:

Meal Train

Obituary