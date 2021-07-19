Remembering Josh Steinfurth and Tanner Schultz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of two men has received his sentence. Last August, 23-year-old Josh Steinfurth and 24-year-old Tanner Schultz died after using pills that they thought were prescription opioids. Terrell Larry told a judge that he knew the pills contained fentanyl.

On Monday, Larry was sentenced to seven years behind bars. The judge gave Larry a 15 year sentence, but eight years of that were suspended. Inside the Minnehaha County Courthouse, Terrell Larry apologized for what he did, saying that he takes “full responsibility.”

“Hopefully he can kind of clean up his life and really think about the things he’s going to do when he gets out, and hopefully he just betters his life when he gets out,” Josh Steinfurth’s sister Elizabeth Steinfurth said.

Schultz’s mother Marcia Leonard has a tattoo honoring her lost son on her arm. While Larry has a seven-year sentence, parole could have him free sooner.

“When you put the numbers together and he could be out in 12.5 months, that’s very disturbing to me. that’s not enough time for what he’s done,” Leonard said.

“It’s something that you think will never be enough, but hopefully in the time he’s in there, he’ll get some good thinking, maybe straighten his life out,” Josh Steinfurth’s father James Steinfurth said.

Steinfurth and Schultz were coworkers and friends. Inside the courthouse today, Leonard told the court that speaking to her son now means visiting a grave. Steinfurth would have turned 24 this coming Wednesday. But lives can be undone in just a moment.

“It only takes one time. One time. And now our poor daughter Elizabeth, every time she goes somewhere, I have her text me, where are you going, when are you going to get there, ’cause now I always have this looming fear of something happen to her as well,” Josh Steinfurth’s mother Alicia Steinfurth said.