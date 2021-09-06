Serving up food safety on the grill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you have plans to fire up the grill this Labor Day? The CDC wants to make sure you’re doing it safely.

KELOLAND.com has compiled a list of tips and recommendations from the CDC to make sure you’re safely handling your food this Labor Day.

Separate: When shopping, pick up meat, poultry, and seafood last, right before checkout. Separate them from other food in your shopping cart and grocery bags. To guard against cross-contamination, put packages of raw meat and poultry into individual plastic bags.

Chill: Keep meat, poultry, and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill. When transporting, keep 40°F or below in an insulated cooler.

Clean: Wash your hands with soap before and after handling raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Wash work surfaces, utensils, and the grill before and after cooking.

Avoid cross-contamination: Throw out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat juices, which can spread germs to cooked foods. Use clean utensils and a clean plate to remove cooked meat from the grill.

Cooking: Use a food thermometer to ensure meat is cooked hot enough to kill harmful germs.

When smoking : Keep temperatures inside the smoker at 225°F to 300°F to keep meat a safe temperature while it cooks.

: When grilling : 145°F— whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and veal (stand-time of 3 minutes at this temperature) 145°F—fish 160°F—hamburgers and other ground beef 165°F—all poultry and pre-cooked meats, like hot dogs

: After grilling: 140°F or warmer—until it’s served



Refrigerate: Divide leftovers into small portions and place in covered, shallow containers. Put in freezer or fridge within 2 hours of cooking (1 hour if above 90°F outside).

For more information from the CDC on food safety, click here.