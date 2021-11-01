Remembering former Governor Frank Farrar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flags have been ordered to fly at half staff in honor of former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar.



Farrar died over the weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by family. He was 92.

The former governor is being remembered as someone who supported agriculture, economic development, and tourism and always put South Dakota first.

Before he was our governor, Frank Farrar was South Dakota’s Attorney General from 1963 to 1969.

The Britton native was then elected as the state’s 24th governor where he became involved in a number of big projects for the state.

He was at the groundbreaking of what is now the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“You are our Queen City, you are willing to meet the challenges of the air and space-age with this wonderful terminal and it leads the way for us to industrialize our state,” Farrar said.

Farrar also cut the ribbon for the portion of Interstate 29 that connected Brookings to Sioux Falls.

Farrar, a Korean War vet, supported President Nixon’s decision on the Vietnam War.

“I just returned from a meeting in the White House called by President Nixon to hear his presentation to the nation’s governors on the current status of the Vietnam War,” Farrar said.

While he sided with the President, he also supported those who protested the war.

“We had several number of protesters here today, which is their right to be against anything they want to, I got to commend them for not having any violence. Their voices are to be heard,” Farrar said.

Governor Kristi Noem says she’ll remember Farrar as a people person.

“He did the work of being governor he did some big things in the state of South Dakota but never forgot his job was about people,” Noem said.

Governor Noem says even after his time as governor, Frank Farrar always advocated for the state.

“It’s a great reminder that his legacy will be loving people and loving South Dakota,” Noem said.

Farrar fought off cancer in his 60’s and went on to compete in several Ironman competitions, which he believed helped him live a longer life.

“He was a big believer in the benefits of physical exercise and what it could do for people’s health and he was a walking testimony to that,” Noem said.

“You can appreciate this like I do, to do those Ironman and triathlons into his 80’s was a staggering feat,” Senator John Thune said.

Senator Thune says Farrar will be remembered as a statesman, who people would always go to for advice, even after he left office.