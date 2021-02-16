Remembering Finale Night Shield

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota said in a February 12 news release that a man from St. Francis, S.D. assaulted two people on January 24 in Todd County; one person died because of this assault. Starr Walking Eagle, who lives on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, identified that victim as her cousin Finale Night Shield, who lived in St. Francis and was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“I don’t want them to see her just as another Native American woman that passed away violently, I want people to know that she cared about a lot of people,” Walking Eagle said. “If you needed something, she was willing to give it to you, always just helping whomever.”

Starr Walking Eagle is also a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She remembers her cousin as someone who wanted to reach out.

“She had one daughter, Shonie, and she took care of her, that was her pride and joy, ” Walking Eagle said. “She had three grandchildren that she also took care of very well, she was that caring person by nature, always willing to lend a hand, always willing to help out.”

Walking Eagle says the violence last month in Todd County is not an isolated incident.

“I’m originally from St. Francis, that’s my home community, that’s where I grew up, that’s where I was raised, me and finale, but in the past I want to say six months, our community has seen so much violence,” Walking Eagle said.

According to the National Institute of Justice in 2016, 84.3% of American Indian and Alaska Native women experienced violence at some point in their life.

“You can any ask woman, native woman if she had any experience with violence in their lifetime or if they know anybody who has been missing or murdered, you will always get a story, you will always hear her personal experiences that this is largely an issue that goes unseen, unheard,” said Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier, who is Oglala Lakota and represents District 27 in the South Dakota state legislature.

“You now have to take all this emotion and be the voice that they no longer have, and that’s what the red hand stands for, is they were silenced by what happened to them,” Walking Eagle said.

Night Shield’s alleged attacker has been indicted for first-degree murder.