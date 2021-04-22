Remembering Edison Middle School art teacher Sherri Sherard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School district is mourning the loss of one of its longtime teachers.



Sherri Sherard, who was an art teacher at Edison Middle School, died unexpectedly last week of a brian anuerysm while camping with her family near Chamberlain.

While she may be gone, her impact and influence on young lives will be felt for a very long time.

“Trace it and go around with your hand,” Sherri said in 2016 interview with KELOLAND News.

Art was Sherri Sherard’s thing but teaching children was her passion.

“Our goal is to teach the kids community service, caring for others, being receptive to seeing the needs and caring for people that need their help,” Sherard said.

Sherri spent her career teaching art for the Sioux Falls School District, but also held art classes with adults through a program she called ‘Painting with Sherri.’

Those who worked closely with Sherri at Edison say the art teacher had a heart of gold.

“She did a lot for kids in need, her focus was the kids in need the Heartland House, the Make A Wish foundation and all those types of different things for families in need, that was the big thing, for her,” Health and Physical Education teacher David Christian said.

“She was just an amazing person, always there for you if you needed to talk to somebody or if you needed help with anything, she’d be right there for you,” teacher Ben Raymond said. “She was straight forward with you, she wasn’t going to sugar coat things, but she was also caring and wanted the best for you and tried to help you.”

Sadly Sherri lost her husband Bart just last October, due to a heart condition.

And now with her passing, the hallways and her classroom at Edison feel empty tonight.

“Kids put little notes on her door, we’ll miss you Miss Sherard, so it did affect the kids a lot and they’re adjusting the best they can, but she will be sorely missed,” Christian said.

Sherri is survived by three children and seven grandchildren. She was 59.