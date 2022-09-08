SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family that’s been grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother for the last two months, just found out she was the victim of a homicide.

On July 17, 53-year-old Charice Admire died of her injuries in an apartment fire on North Grange Avenue. The investigation was first labeled as arson… now it’s being called a homicide. Police say a 34-year-old woman started the apartment fire because of a disagreement.

A mother of three and a grandma to nine, Charice Admire will be missed by many.

“I was my mom’s right-hand man. It’s like, it’s a little bit worse than losing your best friend, to say the least,” Wesley Adams, Admire’s son, said.

Her youngest son, Wesley Adams, says throughout her hardships in life, Admire always loved hard and kept everyone together.

“Through it all, she always had a saying that, you know, ‘it’s all good. I got this,'” Adams said.

Admire’s life ended almost two months ago in what seemed to be a blink of an eye for her family.

“I saw her that Sunday. I was sitting down with her, I was talking to her, I had lunch with her. I hugged her, told her I loved her, kissed her goodbye, said ‘mom, I’ll see you Monday,'” Adams said.

That’s why Adams wants to remind everyone to hold your loved ones a little tighter while you have the chance.

“Nobody is promised tomorrow. We all have a date with God and we don’t know what that date is. So until that day comes, give them their flowers while they’re here because I got to give my mom her’s out at the cemetery,” Adams said.

As Adams and his family remember Admire, they also are searching for answers they’re not sure they’ll ever get.

“Yes I want justice, yes I want answers. I don’t think the answers will ever really truly satisfy me but I do want them. I’m really just hoping that, you know, the justice system does it’s part in all of this,” Adams said.

Police say the suspect in this case has not been arrested or had any charges placed on her because she is still in the hospital getting treated.