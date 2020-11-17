Remembering Buck Timmins, long-time S.D. high school official

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time South Dakota high school sports official died Monday after a bout with COVID-19.

Buck Timmins spent parts of six decades officiating and teaching, most recently serving as Officials Coordinator for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

“Anybody that’s gone to a football game or a basketball game in the last two decades, that game was directly impacted by Buck Timmins and his teaching and his working and his mentorship with our officials across the state,” SDHSAA Executive Director John Krogstrand said.

In 2011, Timmins received the Activities Association’s Distinguished Service Award. We’ll take a closer look at his impressive officiating career, tonight on KELOLAND News.