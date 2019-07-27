Remembering Brooke Thompson

LUVERNE, M.N. (KELO) — A KELOLAND family says they are missing the sparkle in their lives, after a crash took the life of 22-year-old Brooke Thompson.

Thompson was known for embracing everyone with open arms. The soon-to-be grad student also loved kids and fashion.

Brooke Thompson’s clothes weren’t the only thing that shined. The 22-year-old left a little sparkle wherever she went. The spunky, fun-loving, carefree, Luverne native was known for many things, but she was most passionate about figure skating.

“Courtney started skating first and then that was it. Brooke didn’t even try any other sport. It was skating. She did do some dancing, but skating was always always her passion. She loved it,” her mom, Mary Thompson, said.

Courtney is Brooke’s older sister. They skated and coached together at Blue Mound Figure Skaters.

“I don’t know skating without her. She’s been on the ice with me since I stepped on, and I coached her in high school. And, she went to college and there were a couple years she didn’t skate with me but all the competitions she always came along,” her sister, Courtney DeBoer, said.

It was also through figure skating Brooke found many of her friends.

“Brooke and I we were always together in figure skating, and she was definitely somebody that I looked up to on the ice because she was an absolute perfectionist. It would make me so mad how perfect she would have to make it because I thought she was doing great and it wasn’t good enough for her. I admired it for sure. She loved being sat the ice arena,” friend, Brooke Nattress, said.

Friends say she was the glue holding everyone together.

“She was the one who made sure, she checked in with everyone, make sure we’re all doing okay whenever we’re all home she made sure we’re doing something together. And, yeah, I don’t know what we’re going to do without her,” friend, Lexie Severtson, said.

One of their favorite past-times was volleyball. Last night the group played in the volleyball league in honor of Brooke.

“With Brooke taking care of everybody she also taught us to do the same. It’s been a very hard week. Every night, one person would just start breaking down, and everybody just kind of sits with them and you don’t even have to say anything just kind of rub their back give them a hug. The presence of the friend group and all the people that Brooke made better is just enough for everybody to feel the comfort and the love that she gave us and that she embraced with everybody,” friend, Jon Gacke, said.

Family and friends are doing something special in her honor.

There is also a gofundme in honor of Brooke where all the funds will be put towards a figure skating scholarship in her name.

For additional memories family and friends have shared, see below.